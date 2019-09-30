– The two main contenders in Afghanistan's presidential election both claimed they were ahead Monday after ballot counting had barely begun, raising fears of a new political crisis in a nation convulsed by protracted war.

The contradictory claims by the camps of President Ashraf Ghani and his opponent, Abdullah Abdullah, came two days after the voting was held despite hundreds of attacks by Taliban insurgents, who had considered the election illegitimate and warned Afghans not to participate.

Afghanistan's election commission, the body administering the vote and responsible for declaring its winners, was feeling the weight of the task even before Ghani and Abdullah asserted they were winning.

Afghanistan's previous elections were punctuated by widespread fraud. But the voting Saturday was regarded as relatively clean compared to previous recent elections.

Although irregularities were reported across the country during the voting, and about 2,500 complaints were registered, experts as well as the rival teams have said possible fraud was easier to detect this time, partly because of strict biometric verification of voters.

Still, the competing assertions of victory by the leading candidates — even though it will take two weeks to count all the ballots — raised new worries that one or the other would declare the vote illegitimate when final results are tabulated.

"We have high votes, and in the current situation the election will not go to a runoff and we will form the next government," Abdullah said.

He had been Ghani's coalition partner in the government brokered by the United States after the messy 2014 contest between the two men went to a stalemate.

On Sunday, Amrullah Saleh, Ghani's running mate, had claimed their team had won 60% to 70% of the votes, which would give them a comfortable first-round victory.

The elections were held just weeks after peace talks collapsed between the Taliban and the United States.

U.S. forces have been deployed in the country since the United States led a military invasion of Afghanistan nearly 19 years ago and routed the Taliban government, which had sheltered the al-Qaida militants who plotted the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The United Nations, the U.S. government and the European Union have all called on the electoral authorities to show impartiality and efficiency, and asked the candidates to show restraint and respect.

About one-third of the country's polling centers remained closed on election day because of security issues. Data from roughly 80% of the polling centers where voting happened show that about 2.1 million people cast votes.