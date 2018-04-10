HONOLULU — The missile alert Hawaii mistakenly sent to the public has prompted the Federal Communications Commission to recommend government workers avoid using the phrase "this is not a drill" during practice sending emergency notices.
The FCC included the advice Tuesday in its final report on what went wrong when Hawaii in January accidentally warned a ballistic missile was about to hit the islands.
A Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee sent the alert during an exercise. He thought it was a real emergency but other workers understood it was an exercise.
The report says a supervisor played a recorded script that included the phrase "this is not a drill" and that deviated from procedure.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.