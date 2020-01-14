BALTIMORE — Javante McCoy registered 13 points as Boston University rolled past Loyola (Md.) 85-53 on Monday night.
Walter Whyte and Sukhmail Mathon each added 12 points for Boston University (10-8, 4-1 Patriot League), which won its third straight and seventh of its last eight.
Andrew Kostecka had 13 points for the Greyhounds (9-9, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Golden Dike added 11 points and Kenneth Jones added 10.
Boston University matches up against Colgate on the road on Saturday. Loyola (Md.) faces Army on the road on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Hinch, GM fired for Astros sign stealing after MLB bans pair
The Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal cost manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs, and Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora could be next.
High Schools
Rule changes make recruiting prep hockey stars a different animal
Hockey recruiting differs in many respects from other prep sports, and the window is now tighter on rules such as ones that made Rosemount defenseman Jake Ratzlaff a Gophers recruit before ninth grade.
Twins
Star Tribune Twins writer La Velle E. Neal III shares state sportswriting honor
La Velle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune and Michael Russo of the Athletic were chosen co-winners of the Minnesota sportswriter of…
Sports
Super Preps 365: About the Star Tribune's expanded recruiting coverage
Super Preps 365 is the Star Tribune's newly expanded coverage of recruiting. After two decades of emphasis on football, our Super Preps brand is growing…
Wolves
Warren's big night, late block help Pacers rally past 76ers
When the Indiana Pacers were struggling offensively Monday, T.J. Warren bailed them out.