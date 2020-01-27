The first-place Boston Pride defeated the second-place Whitecaps 4-2 on Sunday at Tria Rink, clinching the top seed in the NWHL’s Isobel Cup Playoffs.

Boston’s Lexi Bender scored the tiebreaking goal o at 5:32 of the third period, 34 seconds after Minnesota’s Allie Thunstrom scored shorthanded, her second of the game and league-high 19th goal of the season.

Diggins takes third

Afton native Jessie Diggins finished third in a World Cup classic sprint in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Natalia Nepryaeva of Russia won in 3 minutes, 27.08 seconds, 0.26 seconds ahead of silver medalist Anamarija Lampic of Slovenia. Diggins is fourth in the World Cup season standings.

“Halfway through the final climb, I was like, ‘I don’t know. I’m going to keep trying,’ ” Diggins said. “Luckily, I got behind Nepryaeva. ... That cleared a space for me to try to follow, and then, I just got a really good draft.”

RACHEL BLOUNT

Etc.

• Logan Purcell, a 6-7, 235-pound offensive tackle out of Annandale, committed to the Gophers. He is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com.

MEGAN RYAN

•No. 4 Ohio State won the last three bouts, including a major decision by Jordan Decatur at 133 pounds, and beat the host Gophers wrestling team 22-13.

STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS