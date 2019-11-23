SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A plane bound from Boston to Los Angeles has made an emergency landing in Syracuse, New York, after reporting a possible engine problem.
The Federal Aviation Administration says in a statement that Delta Flight 2531 landed safely around 7:30 p.m. Friday at Syracuse Hancock International Airport after declaring an emergency.
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines says the pilots got "an indication of a possible engine issue."
The Boeing B757 taxied to a gate, with 157 passengers aboard. Another plane headed to Syracuse to take them to Los Angeles later Friday.
Delta is apologizing for the delay.
