Heart device and medical-scope maker Boston Scientific Corp. said Wednesday that it’s expecting to lose as much as $40 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2020 because of disruptions from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The medical device maker with major offices in Minnesota said during a quarterly earnings announcement on Wednesday that the ongoing viral outbreak that began in Wuhan, China, could disrupt its supply chain and reduce medical procedures being done in China, leading to revenue declines.

Meanwhile, looking at results from its most recently completed quarter, Boston Scientific narrowly missed revenue expectations for the three-month period, but exceeded its guidance range for per-share profitability.

Boston Scientific, which announced a preview of some of its quarterly results in January, said Wednesday that it took in $2.9 billion in sales during the fourth quarter of 2019, representing organic growth of 7.3%. The company had previously said it expected at least 8% growth.

Every division showed organic sales growth in the just-completed quarter except for the cardiac-rhythm segment, which saw a nearly 3% decline compared with the same period last year, to $473 million in sales. Cardiac rhythm devices monitor and regulate the heart beat, like pacemakers and implantable defibrillators.

The company also reported adjusted diluted earnings of 46 cents per share, exceeding the high end of its guidance by a penny and beating Wall Street analysts’ consensus expectations by 2 cents.

Looking ahead, Boston Scientific expects organic revenue growth of 5% to 7% in the first quarter of 2020, which includes a $10 million to $40 million negative impact on sales because of the potential for the coronavirus to decrease procedure volumes in China and disrupt its supply chain there. Revenue growth was 6.3% in the same quarter last year.

The company projects first-quarter adjusted diluted EPS in a range of 37 to 40 cents per share, compared to 36 cents of EPS a year ago.

For the full year 2020, Boston Scientific is projecting organic revenue growth of between 6.5% to 8.5%, and adjusted EPS in a range from $1.74 to $1.79 per share.

In 2019, Boston Scientific’s $10.7 billion in revenue represented 7.3% organic growth and translated to $1.58 in adjusted EPS.