Despite pressure on several fronts, medical device maker Boston Scientific reported quarterly results that were above market expectations on Wednesday, lifting the stock more than 6% in morning trading.

Boston Scientific, which employs about 8,000 people in its various medical-device plants in Maple Grove, Arden Hills and Minnetonka, saw organic revenue climb more than 9% compared to the same quarter last year, to $2.7 billion. Earnings of 39 cents per share beat the Wall Street consensus forecast by a penny, climbing more than 11% compared to last year.

"Boston Scientific delivered a very strong third quarter," chief executive Mike Mahoney told investors in Wednesday's quarterly earnings call. "We continue to grow above-market and improve profitability, while also investing in the long term to deliver meaningful innovation to address unmet patient needs."

Executives with the Massachusetts-based company said they overcame challenges to deliver above-expectation growth in the quarter, partly by relying on the company's diversified offerings like devices to repair blood-vessels, prevent strokes, and treat cancers.

The company launched its minimally invasive Lotus Edge aortic heart valve in May after years of delay, and it continues to see strong adoption of novel anti-stroke products, like its Watchman left-atrial heart plug and Sentinel vascular safety-net.

But challenges loom. Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration told doctors that devices coated with the drug paclitaxel and used in the legs appear to be linked to a higher risk of death five years after implant. That has dampened sales for Boston Scientific's new and highly anticipated Eluvia stent, even though the FDA review didn't include data on the Eluvia.

Meanwhile, coronary stents used to alleviate chest pain in people in stable health are widely expected to take a hit this year, when the long-awaited results of the Ischemia trial are published next month.

The large federally funded, international trial is looking to see whether the common practice of putting stents in these patients meaningfully improves their rates of survival, cardiac arrest, heart attack and hospitalization for heart failure.

A poll of about 300 physicians published this week on the American College of Cardiology website found just over half of doctors believe the trial will show no benefit compared to patients who were randomized to optimal medical therapy without a stent. That could lead some doctors to wonder whether heart stents are being overused in stable patients with chest pain.

On Wednesday, Mahoney said the study results could trigger anything from a $40 million revenue loss to a potential sales increase for Boston Scientific, depending on how physicians interpret the results.

Global Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ian Meredith said the Ischemia study design excluded patients with 28 different related health conditions, which could limit how well the results translate to complex, real-world patient populations.

"We think the Street worries more about these things more than we do, because we think we can manage all of this very effectively," Mahoney said in response to a Wall Street analyst's question. Although coronary drug-coated stents are important part of the business based in Minnesota, for example, they comprise only 7% of the company sales — less than the U.S. urology portfolio, he said.

All told, Boston Scientific reported net income of $550 million on $2.7 billion in revenue in the third quarter.

That 13% revenue growth, as reported, drops to 9% organic growth after subtracting for the effects of newly acquired businesses, including the $4.3 billion acquisition on cancer-therapy company BTG, and smaller deals like Maple Grove's NxThera.

Boston Scientific narrowed its guidance range for 2019 full-year organic revenue growth to 7.5%, and adjusted diluted earnings per share to a range of $1.55 to $1.58, shaving a penny of the lower end of the estimate.