Boston Scientific Corp. announced plans Wednesday to acquire Maple Grove medical device maker NxThera in a deal that could be worth more than $300 million over four years.

NxThera makes the Rezum system, which uses water vapor to remove excess tissue from an enlarged prostate to relieve the symptoms of BPH, or benign prostatic hyperplasia. BPH affects an estimated 110 million men worldwide, including more than 12 million symptomatic men in the United States.

The Rezum system “helps patients with a minimally invasive approach while reducing the cost and unwanted side effects” associated with first-line BPH therapies like maintenance medications, said Dave Pierce, president of urology and pelvic health for Boston Scientific, in a statement.

A NxThera-sponsored study published in this month’s Journal of Urology reported that, three years after treatment with the Rezum system, BPH patients had rates of clinical progression that were five times lower than reported rates of patients treated with daily, long-term medications. More than 20,000 patients have been treated with the system, which received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance in 2015.

Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific’s offer to acquire NxThera, still subject to approvals, includes a net upfront cash payment of $240 million upon closing and $85 million in potential milestone payments over four years. Boston Scientific already held a minority stake in NxThera before Wednesday’s announcement, the deal announcement says.

Boston Scientific’s “strong leadership in the field of urology will help drive the Rezum system forward and ensure that more men have access to this treatment option,” NxThera CEO Bob Paulson said in the announcement.