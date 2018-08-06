BOSTON — Boston's police department is getting a new leader.
William Gross will become the city's first black police commissioner when he's sworn in on Monday at the Morning Star Baptist Church, where his mother has been a member for 35 years.
Gross takes over from William Evans, who announced last month that he was retiring after nearly 40 years in the department. Evans took a job as police chief at Boston College.
Gross joined the force in 1985 and worked his way up from a patrol officer to its second-in-command in 2014. He has long been one of the public faces of the department and is well-known in the community.
Bishop John M. Borders III will preside over the swearing-in ceremony.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Local
First District race for Congress could turn on Trump tariffs
Fallout from Trump's hard-line trade policies is testing support for the president and defining the First District race to replace U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, a DFL candidate for governor.
National
Trump appears to change story on meeting with Russian lawyer
President Donald Trump appears to have changed his story about a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower that is pivotal to the special counsel's investigation, tweeting that his son met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer to collect information about his political opponent.
National
Jobs boom favors Democratic counties, not Trump strongholds
The United States is on pace to add about 2.6 million jobs this year under President Donald Trump's watch. Yet the bulk of the hiring has occurred in bastions of Democratic voters rather than in the Republican counties that put Trump in the White House.
National
Oregon police chief orders review of use of force at protest
Portland police were accused Sunday of being heavy-handed against people protesting a rally by extreme-right demonstrators, reportedly injuring some counter-protesters and prompting the city's new police chief to order a review of officers' use of force.
National
The Latest: ACLU blasts Portland police handling of protest
The Latest on protests in Portland, Oregon (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.