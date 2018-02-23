Jessica Kensky was an oncology nurse and marathon runner. And in Boston in 2013, where she was a spectator at that city’s famed marathon, she was also a newlywed.

One of the bombs took her left leg. Her right leg was wounded and later amputated.

Her new husband, Patrick Downes, a doctoral student and marathoner, was by her side. He lost his left leg in the blast.

The aftermath brought so many surgeries they lost count. They lived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., for three years. Kensky, 36, said life seemed to consist mostly of preparing for surgeries, having surgeries and recovering from surgeries.

But over time, Kensky found that a few things brought her joy. One was her service dog, Rescue. Another was working on the surprising project she and her husband had settled on as a way to tell the world her story: A children’s book.

“Jess was in this incredibly dark place,” said Downes, 34. “But every time we started working with our [book] agent, she’d always be up for that. It reminded us we still had thoughtful, analytical brains. It felt good and right.”

The result is “Rescue & Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship,” which is a window into Kensky’s challenges and ongoing recovery, written in terms kids can understand and not be afraid of. It’s a meditation on kindness, acceptance and loyalty.

And it’s a story about hope.

The book, aimed at children ages 5 to 9, shows the relationship between a fictional tween girl named Jessica who lost her legs, and her service dog Rescue. The story unfolds as the two nervously meet, form a bond and eventually come to rely on each other. The book does not say how the character’s legs were injured.

This is a second wave of celebrity for Rescue, who won ASPCA’s Dog of the Year last year.

Kensky and Downes have been in the spotlight often since they were wounded. Their stories are featured in the HBO documentary “Marathon: The Patriots Day Bombing,” and the movie “Patriots Day,” starring Mark Wahlberg.

While they have appreciated the public attention and support, they also wanted to tell their story their own way. They said the idea for the book came from the steady stream of kids who approached them to pet Rescue and ask about their prosthetics.

“Kids come up to us all the time, especially in warmer weather when we’re both wearing shorts,” said Kensky, who a few months ago returned to work part-time as a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. “Kids have genuine curiosity, they are trying to make sense of their world. They genuinely want to know if we hurt.”

When Downes was wounded, he was in his last semester earning a doctorate in clinical psychology with a specialty working with children. He says his interactions with children, particularly their honest and thought-provoking questions about his artificial limb, has reminded him that he still has “a gift to share with children.”