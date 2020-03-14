– The Boston Marathon on Friday was postponed for five months because of the coronavirus pandemic, sacrificing the customary Patriots Day start in the hopes of preserving the uninterrupted 124-year tradition of the world's most prestigious long-distance run.

In delaying the marathon from April 20 to Sept. 14, the city avoids for now an event that draws more than 30,000 runners from around the world, packs them in buses and starting corrals and then sends them off on a 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston's Back Bay. An estimated 1 million people line the course as it winds through eight cities and towns, high-fiving, hugging and even kissing the runners along the way.

The Boston Marathon has never been canceled since the first edition in 1897, when 15 men drew a starting line in the dirt in Ashland and headed for the city to commemorate the first modern Olympic Games the previous year. In 1918, the format was modified to a relay race because of World War I; the 2013 race was stopped when two bombs exploded at the finish line, several hours after the winners had finished but while many runners were still on the course.

"We've shown before that whatever the challenge to our marathon and to our city, we are Boston Strong," Mayor Marty Walsh said at a news conference Friday, when the city's signature event joined virtually every college or professional league worldwide in canceling or postponing competition. "The marathon is Boston. It connects us. It reflects us."

The Boston Athletic Association had been silent on the fate of the race even as other high-profile sports events were scuttled.

"The B.A.A. understands the city's decision that the Boston Marathon cannot be held on April 20, 2020," race organizers said in a statement. "We offer our full support to take all reasonable efforts to postpone."

It is the first time that the race won't be held in April.

"It won't look right on the calendar," Gov. Charlie Baker said. "But it's the right thing to do."

The new date moves the race from the spring season to a crowded fall, with the London, Paris and Barcelona marathons also postponing until after the summer over COVID-19 concerns. Rome's race was canceled.

The Boston Marathon in mid-September would come about one month after the world's top runners are expected to — with diminishing certainty — line up for the Olympic marathon in Japan. Because of the distance's physical toll, most elite marathoners run no more than two races per year.

But Walsh said postponing the race was preferable to canceling it, citing an estimated $211 million it pumps into the city's economy each year. The B.A.A. and marathon runners also raise about $40 million for charity. The mayor said there was no thought of excluding the tens of thousands of amateur runners who consider running Boston a bucket list achievement.

"We're an inclusive marathon," he said. "The Boston Marathon is for everyone."