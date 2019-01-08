BOSTON — A woman who lost a leg in the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 is in the hospital after being struck by a car.
Professional dancer Adrianne Haslet posted on social media that she was struck while in a crosswalk in the city's Back Bay neighborhood Saturday night.
Haslet posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed in a neck brace. She wrote she was "thrown into the air and landed, crushing the left side of my body." She added that she is "completely broken."
The driver told police he was turning and did not see Haslet because it was dark and rainy and she was wearing dark clothing.
The driver was issued a citation for failing to stop for a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
US medical marketing reaches $30 billion, drug ads top surge
Ads for prescription drugs appeared 5 million times in just one year, capping a recent surge in U.S. medical marketing, a new analysis found. The…
National
Georgia man tells police R. Kelly's manager threatened him
A Georgia man involved with a recent documentary detailing abuse allegations against R. Kelly told police the singer's manager threatened him.
National
Evers issues limited health care-related executive orders
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a pair of executive orders Tuesday designed to fulfill his campaign pledgeto increase access to affordable health care and insurance.
National
Senator seeks Air National Guard sexual misconduct probe
Sen. Tammy Baldwin has asked Air Force investigators to look into allegations of sexual assault and harassment within a Wisconsin Air National Guard unit that were brushed aside by senior officers, according to a member of the unit.
Variety
Jurors at El Chapo trial hear him on intercepted phone calls
Jurors at the U.S. trial of the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo have heard recordings of his phone calls intercepted after the FBI hacked his cartel's encrypted communications system.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.