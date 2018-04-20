BOSTON — The Boston Globe has placed columnist Kevin Cullen on paid leave as an examination of his work is conducted.
The newspaper said Friday it's asking a third party to conduct the probe but didn't detail what prompted it.
The Globe was awarded a 2014 Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the Boston Marathon bombings the year before. Cullen was a finalist for commentary.
Boston sports radio station WEEI has pointed to what it describes as inconsistencies in Cullen's coverage. It notes a column in which Cullen wrote about how horrifying it was "to watch as first responders frantically pulled metal barriers" to get to the injured. It says Cullen in a subsequent interview said he was 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from the finish line when the bombs went off.
Cullen hasn't responded to a Twitter message seeking comment.
