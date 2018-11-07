BOSTON — Ky Bowman scored 19 points with eight rebounds, freshman Wynston Tabbs scored 16 in his college debut and Boston College shook off a 13-point, second-half deficit to beat Milwaukee 73-53 on Tuesday night.

Steffon Mitchell had 14 rebounds for the Eagles, one off his career high. It was the season opener for both teams, though the Panthers beat Concordia (Wisconsin) in an exhibition on Wednesday.

Darius Roy scored 15 points and Amir Allen grabbed 11 rebounds for Milwaukee, which led 40-27 after making the first basket of the second half. The Panthers made two of their next 26 shots over the next 14 minutes, turning a 13-point lead into a 59-48 deficit.

Bowman scored 15 in the second half. After making 28.6 percent of its shots in the first half, BC shot 50 percent in the second and outscored the Panthers 46-16; Milwaukee made 5 of 38 shots in the second.

Milwaukee scored 11 straight points after the teams were tied 6-all and led by double digits for most of the first half. But after Wright made a 3-pointer to open the second and give the Panthers a 40-27 lead, BC scored the next 14 points to go ahead.

BIG PICTURE

Milwaukee: After the top three scorers all left the team that went to the Horizon league semifinals, the Panthers are looking for reliable scoring replacements.

Boston College: The Eagles had more trouble than they should have with a team that finished fifth in the Horizon League last season. Coach Jim Christian can hope it was just a one-half lapse.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee: Hosts North Dakota on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Boston College: Hosts St. Francis (New York) on Sunday at 1 p.m.