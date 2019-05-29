BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian police say they have detained a man suspected of war crimes committed in 1992, during the wars in the former Yugoslavia.
Police from the regional department in the Black Sea port of Constanta said Wednesday that Zoran Stojcic, a 57-year-old with dual Swedish-Bosnian citizenship, was detained with assistance from Romania's International Police Cooperation Center and the Constanta immigration service.
Romania's General Police Inspectorate said Stojcic will be detained for 24 hours, after which a Constanta court will decide on his arrest for up to 30 days, pending his possible extradition.
