LOS ANGELES — "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, "Girls Trip" breakout star Tiffany Haddish, "Lady Bird" author Greta Gerwig and "The Big Sick" co-writer and actor Kumail Nanjiani are set to appear at the 90th annual Academy Awards.
Producers of next month's telecast announced the show's first round of presenters on Friday.
Producers Jennifer Todd and Michael De Luca say Laura Dern, Tom Holland, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Garner and Daniela Vega will also appear on the March 4 ceremony, along with past Oscar winners Viola Davis, Mahershala Ali and Emma Stone.
Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the show, which will be broadcast live on ABC. The ceremony will be held in Los Angeles.
