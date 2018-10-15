A Mexican-American bond led the way to DC Vertigo’s new hit series “Border Town.” Part of Vertigo’s fall relaunch of new titles, “Border Town” (the second issue is available in print and digitally) is the creation of writer Eric M. Esquivel and artist Ramon Villalobos.

During their initial conversations by phone, Esquivel and Villalobos realized that their experiences of growing up Mexican in the United States could be used as fuel for the flames of “Border Town.” Esquivel, who is Irish-Mexican, grew up without his Mexican father (like the lead character of “Border Town”). Villalobos said that both of his grandfathers came to the U.S. from Mexico and that he considers himself “fully” Mexican. Like Esquivel, Villalobos struggled with identity at times — he would be called out for not speaking Spanish despite being Mexican (a branding that afflicts characters in “Border Town” as well).

Esquivel always assumed “Border Town” wouldn’t work at a big publisher, because it leans so heavily on Chicano identity and Mexican folklore. “I never thought in a million years that a company like DC Vertigo would gamble on a story like that, because it’s controversial just being [a] Mexican [story] in America, and especially in comics,” Esquivel said. “I thought [‘Border Town’] was going to be a black-and-white self-published thing that I was going to do someday.”

The story takes place in the fictional town of Devil’s Fork, Ariz., on the border between the U.S. and Mexico and also the border between reality and Mictlan, the Aztec underworld, home to demons and monsters of legend that frequent the pages of “Border Town.”

The protagonist, Frank, a teenage newcomer to town, is loosely based on Esquivel and his experiences moving from Illinois to Arizona as a sophomore in high school. It was an experience Esquivel said took him from an area that was suburban and “aggressively white” to a setting that felt like “jail in an ’80s movie” because of cliques that were so clearly defined by race. In “Border Town,” Frank quickly discovers that blending in on both sides of a town split by racial makeup is difficult, but he quickly forms a bond with other Latino outcasts at his school.

The literary border of “Border Town” is between horror and the supernatural. When the monsters of Mictlan cross over to Arizona, they have a spellbinding effect on a town that is defined by division. Whatever the locals fear, that’s what they’ll see when one of those monsters approaches. A person living in the U.S. illegally might see an ICE agent. But in the first issue of “Border Town,” when a child is approached by a monster, he sees the Batman villain Bane. Esquivel and Villalobos were looking to prove a point with that image.

“That was sort of our commentary that you have to be taught to hate,” Esquivel said. “Everyone else sees all these stereotypes, but the kid sees only” things from Batman.

Guiding the visual adventure of “Border Town” is the Frank Quitely-inspired art of Villalobos, known recently for work at Marvel. Villalobos has embraced drawing a different type of comic book tale, one leaning more on horror than superheroes.

When “Border Town” came out, many readers focused on how it applied to border politics. Lost in the hype was the main story Esquivel and Villalobos are trying to tell, which is more about underworlds than political worlds.

“I don’t want people to feel like we’re doing this in opposition to anything,” Esquivel said. “I’m not putting out this book because Trump is president. I’m putting out this book because it’s a story I want to tell. Because Mexicans exist. We should have always had these stories coming out through all of these companies, and we didn’t.”