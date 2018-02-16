SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Border Patrol says rocks thrown by a man on top of a fence on the U.S.-Mexico border dented an agent's vehicle but no one was injured.
Officials said Friday that the incident occurred at 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday in the Calexico area, east of San Diego. A man on top of a fence between the two countries threw the rocks as another man scrambled over the barrier to return to Mexico after an agent approached him to question him.
Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim says the rock dented the vehicle.
East Metro After 322 police calls, parking lot gun battle, El Alamo bar is shut down by St. Paul council
