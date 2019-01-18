SAN LUIS, Ariz. — The Border Patrol says it arrested a group of 376 Central Americans in southwest Arizona, the vast majority of them families who used short holes dug under a barrier to cross the border.

The agency said Friday that the group dug under a steel barrier in seven spots about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of a border crossing in San Luis and made no effort to elude authorities before they were arrested.

The group included 176 children.

The unusually large group was almost entirely from Guatemala. They were taken to Yuma after entering the country on Monday.

Border Patrol spokesman Jose Garibay says there is no concrete under that section of barrier, allowing people to dig short cross-border holes.