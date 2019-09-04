WASHINGTON — Border Patrol agents have rescued two migrants struggling to cross the Rio Grande into the U.S.
The two Venezuelan nationals were brought Sunday to the U.S. side of the river and taken to the Eagle Pass border station near Del Rio, Texas. They were not injured.
Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul Ortiz says the river can be an "unforgiving obstacle" but agents were able to save the migrants.
Since Oct. 1, 2018, Border Patrol agents in the area have rescued more than 475 people — well above 111 rescued over the same period a year earlier.
There have been more than 760,000 people apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border so far during this budget year. There were 396,579 last year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Alabama governor doesn't plan to resign over blackface skit
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Tuesday that she should not have worn blackface in a college skit decades ago, but she does not plan to resign over something that happened so long in the past.
Politics
Michelle Fischbach to test Collin Peterson's strength in a pro-Trump district
Their battle sets up what could be the most competitive and closely watched U.S. House race in Minnesota
National
California advances crackdown on bogus vaccine exemptions
California's state Assembly approved legislation Tuesday designed to crack down on doctors who sell fraudulent medical exemptions for vaccinations. But Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said immediately after the vote that he will seek additional amendments affecting one of this legislative session's most hotly debated issues.
National
Festivals in Nevada towns near Area 51 get final local OK
A rural Nevada county approved strict guidelines Tuesday for a pair of festivals later this month in a desolate desert area well-known by UFO and alien hunters.
National
Pentagon approves military construction cash for border wall
Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday approved the use of $3.6 billion in funding from military construction projects to build 175 miles of President Donald Trump's wall along the Mexican border.