LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — The main border crossing between Slovenia and Croatia was closed for about an hour Friday after security officers mistook a piano tuner for a possible explosive device.
Police in Slovenia raised the alarm after spotting an electronic device in the luggage of a bus passenger.
The 32-year-old Russian owner of the luggage was briefly detained while police secured the area and rerouted traffic. Police said bomb technicians inspected the device and found it to be a piano tuner.
Traffic was later restored. The border crossing between the two European Union nations is usually busy during the Christmas season.
