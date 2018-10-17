LAREDO, Texas — A judge has denied a request to reduce the $2.5 million bond of a U.S. Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women in Texas.

Juan David Ortiz says he's being held in conditions that amount to cruel and unusual punishment, including being denied clothing.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said after Wednesday's court hearing in Laredo that Ortiz "looked fine."

Ortiz is charged in the fatal shooting of four women in September. He was arrested after a fifth woman escaped.

His lawyer, Joey Tellez, didn't return a call seeking comment.

A request by Tellez to review Ortiz's videotaped confession was also denied. Alaniz says the video will be turned over after Ortiz is indicted.

Alaniz says his office will present the case to a grand jury by Dec. 5.