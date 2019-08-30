“Tell Them of Battles, Kings and Elephants,” by Mathias Énard

Mathias Énard is one of France’s greatest living writers, and this book is a master class in short fiction. We follow Michelangelo in Constantinople in 1506 after he was hired by the sultan of the Ottoman Empire to construct a bridge over the Golden Horn. It’s simply superb, with a few solid digs at da Vinci.

MATT KELIHER, Subtext Books

