The Broken Earth trilogy by N.K. Jemisin

N.K. Jemisin creates a fantastic world after climate change has ruined the Earth. Those who hold real power are those with the ability to control the Earth’s core. Book 1, “The Fifth Season,” won the 2016 Hugo Award. Book 2, “The Obelisk Gate,” won the 2017 Hugo. I think her third book, “The Stone Sky” (winner of the 2018 Hugo), is the best.

Sue Zumberge, owner, Subtext Books, St. Paul.

