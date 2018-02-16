“The Book of Joan,” by Lidia Yuknavitch

An environmental catastrophe retelling of the story of Joan of Arc. If the movie “Elysium” was based on a China Mieville story and you were really mad about all the cool stuff they left out … this is that book!

Keith, Flyleaf Books, Chapel Hill, N.C.

