“The Book of Joan,” by Lidia Yuknavitch
An environmental catastrophe retelling of the story of Joan of Arc. If the movie “Elysium” was based on a China Mieville story and you were really mad about all the cool stuff they left out … this is that book!
Keith, Flyleaf Books, Chapel Hill, N.C.
Shelftalkers are recommendations from booksellers. Send your jpgs to books@startribune.com
