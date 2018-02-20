Have you fallen behind on your reading list? You can count on Hollywood to come to the rescue. Here are some of the novels being adapted into movies this year:

“Annihilation” by Jeff VanderMeer: After her husband comes back from Area X as the sole survivor, a biologist teams up with four other women to find out what — or who — is ravaging the mysterious environmental disaster zone where nothing is as it seems.

Stars: Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez and Oscar Isaac. Opens Friday.

“A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L’Engle: In this young-adult fantasy classic, which won a Newbery Medal, two siblings and a friend search through the cosmos for their father, who disappeared while doing scientific research.

Stars: Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Chris Pine, Mindy Kaling and Zach Galifianakis. Opens March 9.

“Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda” by Becky Albertalli: High school gets even more complicated for 17-year-old Simon Spier when someone threatens to out him before he’s ready.

Stars: Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Garner and Tony Hale. Opens March 16.

“Ready Player One,” by Ernest Cline: The ultimate 1980s homage, set in a mid-21st-century dystopia. When the creator of a virtual reality platform dies, players across the globe hunt for Easter eggs hidden in the game. The winner not only wins oodles of money, but also the power to save the world.

Stars: T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg and Tye Sheridan. Opens March 29.

“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” by Maria Semple: Bernadette is a typical mom, but she suffers from agoraphobia and hates her life in Seattle. Everything seems normal, until Bernadette disappears, and then it’s up to her daughter to find out where she is.

Stars: Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, Judy Greer, Billy Crudup. Opens May 11.

“Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan: Economics professor Rachel Chu snags an invitation to the wedding of the century, courtesy of her boyfriend, Nick Young. Rachel is blown away when she finds out that Nick is the sole heir to one of Asia’s wealthiest families.

Stars: Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh and Ken Jeong. Opens Aug. 17.

“The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas: Starr Carter has a lot on her plate. Not only must she navigate between two identities — “ghetto Starr” and “prep school Starr” — but she becomes the sole witness of a police shooting that claims the life of a childhood friend.

Stars: Amandla Stenberg, Issa Rae, Common and Anthony Mackie. Release date to be determined.

“Bel Canto” by Ann Patchett: Terrorists crash the birthday party for a Japanese businessman at the home of the vice president of a South American country. A famous soprano finds herself among the hostages as guerrillas stand off with police. It is loosely based on a true story.

Stars: Julianne Moore, Christopher Lambert and Ken Watanabe. Release date to be determined.