DES MOINES, Iowa — A bookkeeper is accused of stealing more than $200,000 from at least three Open Bible Churches in the Des Moines area.
Polk County court records say 54-year-old Michelene Kinning is charged with four counts of theft. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.
Authorities say she wrote unauthorized checks to herself from the churches' bank accounts from 2010 until she was fired last year.
