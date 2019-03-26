MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will be one of four commencement speakers at Southern New Hampshire University's graduation ceremonies in May.
The school announced Tuesday that the presidential candidate will speak at a ceremony for online students on the morning of May 12.
Booker is one of six current senators who have announced campaigns to win the Democratic nomination in an effort to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.
Booker will also be the commencement speaker at South Carolina State University, a historically black university, on May 10.
New Hampshire holds the nation's first presidential primary while South Carolina is home to the first southern contest.
