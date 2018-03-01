MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Devin Booker scored 34 points, Josh Jackson added a career-best 29 and the Phoenix Suns snapped a 10-game losing streak beating the Memphis Grizzlies 110-102 on Wednesday night.

Elfrid Payton had 19 points and 10 assists for Phoenix, which won for the first time since defeating the Dallas Mavericks 102-88 on Jan. 31.

While the Suns snapped their losing streak, the misery continued for Memphis, which lost its 11th straight as the Grizzlies were winless in February.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Andrew Harrison scored 20 points. Jarell Martin finished with 16 points.

The game featured two of the worst teams in the league, both entering with 10-game losing streaks and looking more at their draft position than any long-lost hope of the postseason.

The Suns already held a 10-point lead at the end of the third. Memphis made a couple of runs in the fourth, the last getting the Grizzlies within single digits in the closing minutes. But Phoenix never let the Grizzlies take the lead.

Memphis committed 20 turnovers and shot 38 percent for the game, while the Suns had 16 miscues and connected on 46 percent.

During a sloppy first half, Memphis used 19 points from Gasol to build a 12-point lead, but Phoenix was able to erase the advantage.

Booker and Jackson had 17 points each, and Jackson's 3-point bank shot at the horn gave the Suns a 57-54 lead at intermission.

At that point, the teams had combined for 23 turnovers and 30 fouls.

TIP-INS

Suns: Veteran C Tyson Chandler sat out with back spasms, missing his sixth game in the last seven. .Jackson's previous season-high was 23 against Charlotte on Feb. 4. .Booker got his points despite going 1 of 6 from outside the arc.

Grizzlies: Last win was the Jan. 29, 120-109 victory over Phoenix. ... Matched their season-high 11 straight losses, the first time from Nov. 11-Dec. 2 . ... JaMychal Green recorded his fourth straight double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. ... The last time the Grizzlies recorded a winless full calendar month was when the Vancouver Grizzlies lost all 17 of their contests in March 1996 during the franchise's inaugural season.

