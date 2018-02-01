BLACKSBURG, Va. — A judge has ordered a former Virginia Tech student arrested on a weapons charge to remain jailed while he awaits trial.
The Roanoke Times reports the judge said at a bail hearing Thursday that he was concerned 19-year-old Yunsong Zhao would be deported to China if he were freed on bond. Immigration authorities have lodged a detainer on Zhao because his student visa is no longer valid due to his expulsion.
Zhao's arrest created alarm on the Blacksburg campus, the site of a mass shooting in 2007.
The school says authorities did not view Zhao as a threat.
Authorities say Zhao illegally attached a 30-round magazine to a rifle. Zhao's lawyer says that's untrue and Zhao actually had a legal, 20-round magazine.
