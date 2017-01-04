Bon Iver, the beloved indie rock ensemble from Eau Claire, has canceled its highly anticipated appearance on “A Prairie Home Companion” set for Jan. 14. “Personal reasons” was the explanation.

The Grammy-winning band led by Justin Vernon was among a series of newer musical voices booked by new host Chris Thile. Others have included Jack White, Esperanza Spalding and Lake Street Dive. “Prairie Home” has yet to announce a musical replacement for the show, which is set to be broadcast live from Chicago’s Symphony Center.

"Prairie Home" found out about the cancellation on Tuesday, said show spokesman David O'Neill. No explanation was given beyond "personal reasons," he said.

Under Thile's watch, the live radio program has been featuring two musical guests and either an actor, poet, comedian or spoken-word guest. O'Neill said the staff has to find two musical guests now for Jan. 14; Los Angeles comedian Beth Stelling is booked for that program.

"Calls are being made," O'Neill said. "We'll figure out something."

Perhaps calls are being made to Chicago-area music favorites like Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, Mavis Staples, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam and Andrew Bird. Bird and Wilco have previously appeared on "Prairie Home."

Bon Iver also canceled its European tour, which was scheduled to start on Jan. 22 in Paris and end in London on Feb. 20.

Meanwhile, it was announced Tuesday that Bon Iver would perform at the massive Coachella fest in Indio, Calif., in April. The band is second billed on the nights headlined by Beyonce.