The University of St. Thomas has given the all-clear after four buildings were evacuated Tuesday morning on the St. Paul campus because of a bomb threat, school officials said.

“At 7:45 today St. Thomas received another generalized bomb threat,” the initial tweet read. “No location given. We are actively investigating.”

Evacuated and searched were the Facilities Design Center, John Roach Center, Anderson Student Center and O’Shaughnessy Science Center.

Classes in those buildings have been canceled until 1 p.m.

Last month, a bomb threat caused the closure of the John R. Roach Center for the Liberal Arts on the northwest corner of Summit and Cleveland avenues. Nothing suspicious was found.

