ATLANTA — A bomb squad is inspecting a suspicious package found at the international terminal of the Atlanta airport Sunday morning.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Atlanta police and fire are on the scene investigating.
Police spokeswoman Stephanie Brown said the package was found outside the terminal and airport operations were not affected.
The airport said on Twitter that all traffic to the international terminal is being diverted to the departure level for now.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Family and colleagues remember SC sheriff deputy's smile
Family members and former colleagues of a South Carolina sheriff's deputy who died from injuries sustained during a mass shooting earlier this month remembered her…
National
The Latest: Trump dubs Steyer, bomb plot target, a 'lunatic'
The Latest on the series of pipe bomb packages to prominent Democratic officials (all times local):
National
US government: Mercedes owners got recall notices too late
The U.S. government is investigating German automaker Mercedes-Benz, alleging that is has been slow to mail safety recall notices and file required reports involving recalls of over 1.4 million vehicles.
National
Newsom's California business holdings could pose ethics bind
Before he was a politician, California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom was a businessman, and over the years he became a millionaire through his holdings in wineries, bars, restaurants, hotels and liquor stores.
National
Lawsuit over pot, property values could have broad impacts
A federal trial in Colorado could have far-reaching effects on the United States' budding marijuana industry if a jury sides with a couple who say having a cannabis business as a neighbor hurts their property's value.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.