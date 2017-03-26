A Target store in Medina and several other nearby businesses were evacuated Sunday evening after a call came in from someone who said they saw a suspicious device inside the store, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office.

The Medina Police Depart and the Hamel Fire Department were in charge, and those in a nearby media staging area were told that there could be a loud noise if and when the possible bomb was detonated.

Just before 9 p.m., Medina Police Chief Ed Belland said, bomb experts discovered a 3-by-5-inch package with a blinking red light in the Target employees lounge, and determined that it was not an explosive device.

Law enforcement officers then swept the store with bomb-sniffing dogs before allowing Target to reopen, Belland said. The search was ordered, he said, “because we just want to take every precaution.”