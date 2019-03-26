NAIROBI, Kenya — A police officer in Somalia says a bomb exploded in the capital, Mogadishu, killing one person and wounding another.
Col. Ahmed Abdi said the blast from a bomb planted in a private luxury car exploded Tuesday in Mogadishu's Hodan district, killing the driver and injuring a nearby pedestrian.
There was no immediate claim for the bombing, the latest in a string of attacks often claimed by the Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, who are linked to al-Qaida and are fighting to topple the western-backed government protected by African Union forces.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: NIreland party demands revised EU divorce deal
The Latest on Britain's exit from the European Union (all times local):
World
Dutch art sleuth recovers Picasso stolen 20 years ago
A Dutch art detective said Tuesday that he has recovered a valuable painting by Pablo Picasso 20 years after it was stolen from a wealthy Saudi's yacht in France.
World
Bomb in Somalia's capital kills 1, injures another
A police officer in Somalia says a bomb exploded in the capital, Mogadishu, killing one person and wounding another.
World
'Second disaster' warned in Mozambique as cholera a concern
Cyclone-ravaged Mozambique faces a "second disaster" from cholera and other diseases, the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday, while relief operations pressed into rural areas where an unknown number of people remain without aid more than 10 days after the storm.
World
German court reinstates murder verdict for race drivers
A German court has upheld the murder convictions of two men whose midnight drag race in downtown Berlin ended with a crash that killed another driver.