BEIRUT — Syrian state media reports that a bomb has exploded in the capital Damascus causing property damage but no casualties.
Syrian TV said the explosive was placed inside a car in the Adawi neighborhood. The Russian Embassy is located several hundred meters (yards) away.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Thursday's bombing comes two days after an explosion at a busy intersection in the coastal city of Latakia that killed a civilian and wounded 14 others.
Last week, a bomb also exploded in Damascus without inflicting casualties.
The Syrian capital has been relatively safe since government forces captured last year all rebel-held neighborhoods and suburbs of Damascus.
