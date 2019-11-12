ISLAMABAD — Pakistan says a roadside bomb killed three soldiers and wounded another in a northwestern district bordering Afghanistan.
The military statement Tuesday said the soldiers were on patrol in the North Waziristan region when the explosion hit their vehicle.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
North Waziristan is a former Taliban stronghold in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and has been a sanctuary for Islamic militants.
The army claimed to have cleared the area of militants in recent years, but there have still been occasional attacks on security forces.
The military statement says troops are conducting a search operation for the assailants.
