WASHINGTON — Former national security adviser John Bolton says he's regained control of his personal Twitter account, asserting the White House refused to provide access to it after he resigned, a charge President Donald Trump rejected.

Bolton's actions and words are being closely followed in the House impeachment inquiry. He has declined to testify unless a federal judge determines he can be compelled to testify against the White House's wishes.

Bolton issued a series of tweets that began with him saying he was glad to be back on Twitter and to "stay tuned."

A third tweet accused the White House of refusing to return access to the account, asking, "Out of fear of what I may say?"

Finally, Bolton thanked Twitter for "standing by their community standards" and "rightfully returning control."