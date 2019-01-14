– Senior Pentagon officials are voicing deepening fears that President Donald Trump’s hawkish national security adviser, John Bolton, could precipitate a conflict with Iran at a time when Trump is losing leverage in the Middle East by pulling out U.S. troops.

At Bolton’s direction, the National Security Council asked the Pentagon last year to provide military options to strike Iran, Defense Department and senior U.S. officials said Sunday.

The request, which alarmed then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and other Pentagon officials, came after Iranian-backed militants fired three mortars or rockets into an empty lot on the grounds of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad in September.

In response to Bolton’s request, which the Wall Street Journal first reported, the Pentagon offered some general options, including a cross-border airstrike on an Iranian facility that would have been mostly symbolic. But Mattis and other military leaders adamantly opposed retaliating, arguing that the attack was insignificant — a position that ultimately won out, these officials said.

Such a strike could have caused an armed conflict and could have prompted Iraq to order the United States to leave the country, said a senior U.S. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal policy deliberations.

Since Bolton took over from H.R. McMaster in April, he has intensified the administration’s policy of isolating and pressuring Iran — reflecting an animus against Iran’s leaders that dates back to his days as an official in the George W. Bush administration. As a private citizen, he later called for military strikes on Iran and regime change.

Bolton has made headway on some issues, like persuading Trump to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, but has had less success with others, like maintaining a U.S. military presence in northeastern Syria to counter Iranian influence — something Bolton vowed to do only weeks before the president announced in December that he was pulling out.

In asking for military options, a top administration official said, Bolton was merely doing his job as national security adviser. He pointed out that the Iranian-backed militants also targeted the U.S. Consulate in Basra.

“The NSC coordinates policy and provides the president with options to anticipate and respond to a variety of threats,” said a spokesman for the National Security Council, Garrett Marquis.

Bolton, 70, is not the only Iran hawk in Trump’s circle of top advisers. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared in a speech at the American University in Cairo last week that “countries increasingly understand that we must confront the ayatollahs, not coddle them.”

Earlier this month, he warned Iran against launching three spacecraft, describing them as a pretext for testing missile technology that is necessary to carry a warhead to the United States and other nations. It was surprising because Iran has used these modest space missions, mostly to deploy satellites, since 2005.

Pompeo also opposed the idea of an airstrike on Iran after its attack on the embassy, according to a former senior administration official. On Sunday, he declined to comment about the Journal report.

When McMaster, then a three-star Army general, took over as national security adviser in early 2017, he ordered a new overall war plan for Iran. Mattis, who is himself an Iran hawk from his days as a Marine Corps commander in the region, delivered options. But those plans were not for the kind of pinpoint strikes that Bolton envisioned after the attack on the U.S. Embassy on Sept. 6.

As the president’s national security adviser, Bolton has largely eliminated the internal policy debates that could air high-level disagreements.

Bolton does not want to hear opposing views, these officials said, abhors leaks and wants to control everything that flows to the president. But the result is that there is not much consideration of options and, more important, the risk of escalation, according to these sources.

The Pentagon declined to comment on Bolton’s request for military options, saying in a statement, “The Department of Defense is a planning organization and provides the president military options for a variety of threats.”

A senior administration official said the U.S. would continue to pursue the withdrawal of Iranian-backed forces from Syria and a political solution in that country. He said the U.S. was leaving a contingent of troops at the Al Tanf base in south-central Syria as a deterrent to Iranian movements in that region.