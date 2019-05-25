– There is no doubt North Korea violated U.N. Security Council resolutions by testing ballistic missiles earlier this month, National Security Adviser John Bolton said Saturday, adding that President Donald Trump is determined to maintain sanctions pressure on the regime.

The comments mark the first time a senior administration official has confirmed that North Korea launched ballistic missiles in contravention of U.N. resolutions, with officials appearing reluctant until now to make such a clear statement to demonstrate their willingness to restart dialogue.

With Trump in Tokyo, he faces deadlock and the possible collapse of what he considers to be one of his key foreign policy achievements, calming tensions with Pyongyang, ending its nuclear and missile tests and starting a dialogue about denuclearization.

Now, missiles are being tested, talks have dried up and threatening language is on the rise, with both sides demanding the other back down, in what amounts to a nuclear-armed staring match.

North Korea conducted two sets of missile tests earlier this month, with Bolton describing them as "close-range ballistic missiles," as well as "more standard SRBMs, short-range ballistic missiles." U.N. Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 1695, specifically prohibits North Korea from launching any ballistic missiles, he said, adding: "I know that because I wrote it."

On Friday, North Korea's foreign ministry again blamed the U.S. for deliberately causing the collapse of the Hanoi summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un by making unilateral and impossible demands.

Dialogue between the two countries will never be resumed unless the United States changes its "calculation," an unnamed foreign ministry spokesman told the Korean Central News Agency, "and the further its mistrust and hostile acts toward the DPRK [North Korea] grow, the fiercer our reaction will be."

"God knows what they said this time," Bolton said when asked about the latest comments. "After many years of being called human scum by North Korea, I take most of what they say with a grain of salt."