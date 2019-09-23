El Alto hovers over La Paz, Bolivia's administrative capital, like the blade of a guillotine.

In 1781 Tupac Katari, an indigenous leader, laid siege to Spanish La Paz 1,600 feet below. In the early 2000s protests by alteños forced out of office two presidents: Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada, who sought to export Bolivia's gas through Chile, a rival, and Carlos Mesa, his successor, who resisted their demands to nationalize gas reserves.

That paved the way for the election in 2005 of Evo Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous president, and a member of the Aymara people, who regard El Alto as their capital.

Morales is counting on its support as he tries to persuade Bolivians to extend his 13 years in office in an election due in October. But alteños are independent-minded. Some resent his decision to run in defiance of a referendum vote in 2016.

But their reservations run deeper. Morales is a leftist, and El Alto likes low taxes and lax regulation. Bolivia's most revolutionary city is in some ways its most liberal.

El Alto, at 13,600 feet is the world's highest city, has thrived during Morales' presidency. The city got its start in the early 20th century when migrants began arriving from the Andean highlands. They established neighborhoods governed by practices brought from their villages, such as rotating leadership.

The view from the Mi Teleférico cable car system, which connects El Alto to La Paz, a commute that takes minutes.

In 1957 these joined to form the neighborhood council, which took on the role of the state. Alongside workers' organizations, it dug the first wells and built roads. It also provided law and order, which has sometimes meant executing suspected criminals. El Alto was incorporated as a city separate from La Paz in 1985.

In the "gas war" of 2003, rebels blocked roads that connect La Paz to much of the rest of Bolivia. Sánchez de Lozada sent in the army. After nearly 60 people were killed, he fled the country. The insurrection helps define the city today. Roger Chambi, an Aymara activist, points out the building housing Radio San Gabriel, where insurgent leaders held a hunger strike. El Alto's defiant slogan — "On its feet, never its knees" — appears everywhere.

El Alto is the hub of an international network that trades in goods of all kinds, many of them smuggled. These link the city's rich merchants, called qamiris, to manufacturers in China. Perhaps four-fifths of alteños work in the informal economy. Bolivia's "shadow economy" is the world's largest as a share of GDP, according to the IMF.

El Alto's commercial heart is the vast, open-air 16 de Julio market, open Thursdays and Sundays. Nearly untaxed and unregulated, traders pay their union for permits to open stalls selling everything from herbal cures to car parts. Aymara women guard the wares, bowler hats tipped forward.

The qamiris who own market stalls may not pay taxes, but unlike Bolivia's longer-established elite they don't buy property in Miami, Chambi said. They bankroll fiestas that take place every weekend.

Outsiders often see El Alto as a reflection of their biases. Leftists celebrate the communal features of its economy. They include aini: help from neighbors for building or business, which the beneficiary is expected to reciprocate. Anarchists admire El Alto's self-regulation, liberals its vigorous capitalism. The city seems to combine all these. Pablo Mamani, a sociologist, describes El Alto as a city "with broad solidarity" but "absolutely liberal" in economic matters.

El Alto tends to vote for Morales and cheered his nationalization of gas reserves in 2006. It likes subsidies and public works, but demands that the state keep its distance. In Aymara culture, "one has to work for oneself."

Alteños give Morales little credit for their prosperity. Many are skeptical about his run for re-election (in which Mesa will be his main opponent). They remember the Aymara practice of rotating leadership. "People view [ Morales's campaign] suspiciously," Chambi said.

El Alto has nonetheless supported him, except on two occasions. In 2010, when he tried to cut subsidies for petrol, alteños blocked roads again. He backed down. Five years later they rejected his party's mayoral candidate in favor of Soledad Chapetón, an Aymara of the center-left.

Those are sharp reminders to Morales: don't take El Alto for granted.