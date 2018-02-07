LA PAZ, Bolivia — Two young people were found dead Wednesday and one person was missing after heavy rains caused a mudslide and flooding in a central Bolivia town, authorities said.
The governor of Cochabamba province said both of the known dead were minors.
The overnight swelling of the Taquina river damaged buildings and covered streets in mud and rubble in the small community of Tiquipaya, about 150 miles (250 kilometers) east of La Paz.
President Evo Morales issued a state of emergency for several regions that were worst-hit by torrential rains. The decree sets out money to help the more than 6,300 families affected.
