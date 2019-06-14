Riley Weis hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally BOLD to a 4-2 victory over Sebeka in the Class 1A quarterfinals on Thursday at the Mini Met in Jordan.

The Warriors (18-5), the top seed, trailed 2-0 after 5½ innings. Jordan Sagedahl's RBI single with one out in the sixth pulled BOLD within 2-1. With two outs and two on, Weis homered to right field.

Sebeka (18-8) put two baserunners on with two outs in the top of the seventh before reliever Hayden Tersteeg got the final out. Sagedahl was the winning pitcher. He allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. He struck out 11.

Mason Dalley and Tyce Lee each had two hits for Sebeka. Dalley and Lake drove in the runs in Sebeka's two-run fifth inning.

Sacred Heart 10, Hayfield 6: The Eagles of East Grand Forks broke a 2-2 tie with eight runs in their final two at-bats en route to the victory over the third-seeded Vikings.

Will Rohrich's two-run home run gave Sacred Heart a 4-2 lead in the sixth and the Eagles added two more runs to take a 6-2 lead. The Eagles (14-8) added four more runs in the seventh.

Cullen Rohrich was 3-for-4 with three RBI for the Eagles. Brady Nelson was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Hayfield (22-3).

Kerhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 10, Randolph 0: Alex Call, a freshman, pitched five shutout innings and was 3-for-3 with two RBI to lead Saints over the Rockets.

The Saints (21-2) took control by scoring eight runs in the top of the third inning.

New York Mills 10, South Ridge 1: The second-seeded Eagles pulled away from the Panthers of Culver, Minn.

The Eagles (20-5) led 2-1 after five innings before scoring eight runs in the sixth. Dylan Fischer, who was 3-for-4, had a two-run single and Abe Carlson drove in two runs with a double in the Eagles' outburst.

