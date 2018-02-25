The Boston Bruins have made a bold move, acquiring Rick Nash from the New York Rangers a day before the NHL trade deadline.
Boston added the veteran forward Sunday morning in a market filled with players in the last season of their contracts. The retooling Rangers received the Bruins' first-round pick this year along with forwards Ryan Spooner and Matt Beleskey, defenseman Ryan Lindgren and a seventh-round pick next year. The 33-year-old Nash has 18 goals and 10 assists this season and 799 points in his career.
Toronto added forwards Tomas Plekanec from Montreal in a multiplayer deal on the eve of the deadline.
Nashville traded forward Pontus Aberg to Edmonton for forward Mark Letestu and then dealt him to Columbus for a fourth-round pick.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.