EUGENE, Ore. — Bol Bol had 21 points and nine rebounds, Payton Pritchard added 18 points and No. 21 Oregon held off Green Bay 83-72 on Tuesday night.

The Ducks (4-1) won the game at the foul line, making 33 of 42 free throws to just 9 of 18 for the Phoenix (3-3). Green Bay had a 27-22 edge in field goals, including 9-6 on 3-pointers.

Bol was the catalyst in the first half with 15 points as the Ducks led 38-29, and Pritchard scored 16 in the second half. Paul White and Will Richardson had 10 points apiece.

Sandy Cohen III led the Phoenix with 18 points, and ShanQuan Hemphill and JayQuan McCloud added 10 apiece.

The Ducks trailed once early and the Phoenix made them sweat, trailing by four late in the first half and two more times in the second. Oregon answered both times with scoring runs fueled by 3-pointers that pushed the lead back to double digits.

Green Bay was back within four again with two minutes left, but the Ducks hit nine of their last 10 free throws to seal the victory.

Oregon had a 40-34 advantage in rebounds. The Ducks blocked seven shots, led by Kenny Wooten with four.

BIG PICTURE

Superior athleticism carried the Ducks to another home win over a mid-major, but the team game coach Dana Altman relishes wasn't much on display — particularly on offense. Oregon had just 11 assists, with Pritchard's five leading the way, and 13 turnovers.

McCloud's firepower off the Green Bay bench wasn't as evident against the Ducks after the junior college transfer went for 44 points in his previous two games. The Phoenix's leading scorer finished with 10 points, four off his season average.

UP NEXT

After a one-game trip to the West Coast, Green Bay heads home to host Northern Illinois next Wednesday.

Oregon takes a holiday break before hosting Texas Southern on Monday night. The Ducks play their first road game on an opponent's floor at Houston on Dec. 1.