BOISE, Idaho — Justinian Jessup forced a turnover and scored with 1.9 seconds left to send the game into overtime as Boise State rallied from 19-points down in the second half and beat Utah State 88-83 on Saturday night.

Utah State (14-6, 3-4 Mountain West Conference) never trailed in regulation, and had a 62-43 lead with 6:14 remaining.

The Broncos' RayJ Dennis scored all 19 of his points, including 4-of-4 shooting from 3-point range, inside the final four minutes. He hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left, then Jessup stole the inbound pass and made a layup that sent the game to overtime knotted at 75. It was the game's only tie.

Derrick Alston also scored 19 points for Boise State. Jessup scored six of his 15 points in overtime.

Sam Merrill had a season-high 30 points to lead Utah State. Justin Bean added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Utah State hosts Air Force on Tuesday. Boise State plays at Fresno State on Saturday.