YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Naz Bohannon hit a 20-foot jumper from the right baseline with 22.8 seconds to play and Youngstown State edged Detroit Mercy 69-67 on Saturday.
The Titans went for the win but a heavily contested 3-pointer from the right corner by Marquis Moore bounced off the rim and time ran out while the teams were scrambling for the rebound.
Darius Quisenbery led the Penguins (11-7, 4-1 Horizon League) with 16 points and six assists. Bohannon had six points.
Justin Miller scored 16 points for the Titans (3-15, 1-4), Marquis Moore added 15 and Antoine Davis 14 .
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Reusse: What's up at Twins spring training? This woman knows it all
Patty Creem has been with the Twins since they moved spring training to Fort Myers in 1991. Her business card reads: Spring Training Box Office Supervisor. "IDK; ask Patty'' might be a better title.
Gophers
Catto lifts Florida Gulf Coast past Stetson 66-62 in OT
Caleb Catto registered 19 points, including a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation that sent the game into overtime, and Florida Gulf Coast snapped its eight-game road losing streak, narrowly defeating Stetson 66-62 on Saturday.
Gophers
Boeheim lifts Syracuse past No. 18 Virginia, 63-55 in OT
Buddy Boeheim scored nine of his 14 points in overtime and Syracuse outlasted No. 18 Virginia 63-55 on Saturday. The Orange scored 20 points in the extra period after netting just 19 in the second half.
Gophers
Texas A&M routs Vanderbilt 69-50 with Nesmith out for Dores
The Vanderbilt Commodores are fighting the feeling that Memorial Gym might be haunted after likely losing their leading scorer for a second straight season.
Gophers
Late Wynter makes James Madison fall, Drexel prevails 78-71
Camren Wynter scored seven of his 17 points from the free throw line in the final 30 seconds to help as Drexel beat James Madison 78-71 on Saturday.