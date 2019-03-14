NEW YORK — Boeing's newest version of its best-selling airliner has crashed twice in less than six months, delivering a massive blow to the company's reputation.
Critics have questioned Boeing's decision not to voluntarily ground its planes as country after country pulled them from the sky.
Boeing's finances will take a hit as it faces lawsuits from victims' families and compensation claims from airlines. It also faces delayed revenue from missed airplane deliveries and the expense of fixing its planes.
But the airline industry has a long history of recovering from tragedy. And experts say the disasters are unlikely to have a lasting impact on Boeing's brand or finances.
