ITHACA, N.Y. — Jimmy Boeheim recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift Cornell to a 62-50 win over Columbia on Saturday.

Terrance McBride had 13 points and eight rebounds for Cornell (4-11, 1-1 Ivy League). Josh Warren added 11 points. Bryan Knapp had 10 points.

Mike Smith had 15 points and seven assists for the Lions (6-12, 1-1). Randy Brumant added 11 rebounds. Jack Forrest had seven rebounds.

The Big Red evened the season series against the Lions with the win. Columbia defeated Cornell 75-61 last Saturday. Cornell plays Brown on the road on Friday. Columbia faces Yale on the road on Friday.