MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities are working to learn the identify of a person whose body was recovered from the Mississippi River in Minneapolis.
Emergency crews recovered the body from the icy river Sunday afternoon using an airboat.
Authorities say it took more than two hours to complete the recovery because the body was caught in the ice.
Someone reported seeing the body upstream from the Franklin Ave. bridge about 12:15 a.m.
An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
2 drivers killed in head-on crash in Eagan
The collision occurred early on during the morning commute.
Local
Pursued by deputies, Chisago County woman shuts herself in gun safe
Officers found her "sweating profusely" in a fire-rated gun safe.
Local
2 athletes banned from Crown College campus after sex assault charges
Prosecutors say the victim is a fellow Crown College student who was ambushed in his room on campus.
South Metro
4-year term for driver who was high, checking phone before deadly 35W crash
Authorities tested his blood and it came back positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
National
Air Force reservist picked to lead Wisconsin National Guard
A brigadier general in the U.S. Air Force reserves who has more than 25 years of military experience will take over as commander of the Wisconsin National Guard following a sexual assault scandal that led to the former leader resigning in December, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.