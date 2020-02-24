MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities are working to learn the identify of a person whose body was recovered from the Mississippi River in Minneapolis.

Emergency crews recovered the body from the icy river Sunday afternoon using an airboat.

Authorities say it took more than two hours to complete the recovery because the body was caught in the ice.

Someone reported seeing the body upstream from the Franklin Ave. bridge about 12:15 a.m.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.